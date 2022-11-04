RCR Event Preview - Phoenix Raceway

This Week’s Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway …Tyler Reddick will be making his sixth Phoenix Raceway start in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. His best finish in five previous starts came earlier this season when the driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet claimed a third-place finish. Reddick has four top-10s in five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, highlighted by a pair of third-place finishes. He also has two top-10 finishes in three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Arizona speedway with a best finish of fifth in 2015. Reddick enters the final race of the 2022 season 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings. Closing a Chapter at Phoenix … Reddick will be making his 110th and final Cup Series start for Richard Childress Racing Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. During that time span, the Corning, Calif., native has won three races, captured four poles, and racked up 16 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes. He also made 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with RCR in 2019, capturing the series title. Reddick won six races, five poles and collected 24 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes during his championship season. The Flying Croissants Are Back! ... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the primary for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram. When Tyler Wins, You Win Tenders! … When Reddick crosses the finish line first in the Cup Series and grabs the checkered flag, all NASCAR fans will win a FREE No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen the Monday following the race with the purchase of an adult entrée. Offer is valid for dine-in only. See cheddars.com/offer/race- day for full details. Infield Takeover with Tyler at Phoenix! ... Tyler Reddick will be participating in an infield takeover on Friday afternoon, November 4, at Phoenix Raceway, so don’t be surprised if Reddick visits your campsite. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: What are your thoughts this weekend heading into Phoenix Raceway? “It’s going to be an emotional weekend for sure for all of us at RCR. We’ve been doing this together for a long time as a group. We’re going to cherish the last weekend we have together, have fun, and make the most of it. We’re going to do everything we can to go out there and have one last solid weekend and end it all on a high note. It’s been a lot of fun working with all those guys. The last half of the year has flown by. We’ve had a lot of highs and lows together. To be honest, this whole year has flown by. It feels like we’re just in Phoenix for the first time and now we’re ending the year.”