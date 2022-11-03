Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on competing for the owner's championship at Phoenix Raceway: "We still have a lot riding on the race this weekend – this HendrickCars.com team really wants to win that 15th championship for Mr. Hendrick. We ran pretty good there earlier this year before the mechanical issue, and I expect we’ll be better this weekend. We have been executing well recently as a team and we have a win and a second-place finish in the last two races. Hopefully, we’re in the battle for the win again on Sunday."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the strategy this year with the Next Gen car compared to last year: "I think the biggest thing we saw in the spring, if I'm not mistaken, is that some teams stayed out while some took two tires and some took four tires. I don’t remember who was on what strategy, but I think the winner was on [right-side tires]. Last year in the championship race, everyone was on four (new tires). That could be different for the whole field this year. With a late caution, how do you handle that?"



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the biggest strength going into the championship race this weekend: "The biggest thing for us, our strengths, are just our entire team. I feel like it’s really solid. Our group puts in a lot of work. The amount of effort they’re willing to put in and the late nights and the things that they’ve done throughout this year to be good as a group is really impressive. For me personally, it’s just about them and they have always made me look better than I really am and I really appreciate their efforts and wanting to try to make me better. I just hope I can be half as good as the people I have around me and we’ll be just fine."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the performance of the team and the mindset heading into Phoenix: "I feel good about it. The one-race championship is a different feel, different setup. I don’t know how to describe it. Once you’re here, anything can happen. Our goal is always to just give ourselves this opportunity. That’s what you want to do. I know Phoenix (Raceway) is a really good track for us and we had a good car there in the spring. I feel really good about going back there, having fun with it and just cutting it loose and letting it rip. I think that suits our team well."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the importance of closing the season strong: "It's unfortunate that our playoff run came to an end last weekend, but there's still more for us to fight for this weekend. We have a shot to finish fifth in both the driver and owner's points and that's still something to be proud of. We've had a bit of an up-and-down season. We started strong getting wins early on, and then tried a few things during the summer that didn't work out like we wanted. We really got back to the basics and that showed in our playoff run. We have one more race to put a solid weekend together and head into the offseason on a high note."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects at Phoenix: "I'm curious to see how the race this weekend at Phoenix (Raceway) is going to play out. Typically in the past, you head to the final race and it seems like the Championship 4 drivers are on a different level and you're racing for fifth. But with the Next Gen car, we've seen that the playing field is a bit more even. That could really shake things up, plus with the way the resin was applied differently, there's more unknowns than normal. It's going to be nice to have a full 50 minutes of practice to be able to make bigger changes you may not have normally made, but it also gives you time to overthink and go too far. We all want to end the season on a high note, and that's what we plan to do."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to Phoenix this Sunday: "I am excited to get back in the car and I am glad I can do one more race with Greg (Ives). We both wanted one more race together and for that to happen at Phoenix (Raceway) is really exciting. To this day, we both feel like we have unfinished business from 2016 and the whole crew is more motivated than ever to get it done this Sunday. We have one race left and I plan to make the most of it and leave it all out there when the green flag waves."



Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on getting one more race with Alex Bowman at Phoenix: "Alex (Bowman) did a great job getting healthy and working hard to be in the car for Phoenix (Raceway) and to be able to go race together one more time is really special. I’ve spent most of my NASCAR Cup Series career with Alex and I am glad he was cleared to race this weekend so we can go to Phoenix and try to get one more win. Our whole team is working hard on the No. 48 Ally Chevy like they have done the whole season and I feel like we are all hungry for a win this weekend. I’ve said it all year and it holds true this weekend, we just have to keep maximizing on our opportunities and take it one stage at a time. If everyone plays their part, we have a really good shot at winning on Sunday."