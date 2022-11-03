NCS AT PHOENIX: Team Chevy Advance

QUOTABLE QUOTES ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS / ADVENTHEALTH CAMARO ZL1 After the thrilling finish, how cool is it to look back on Martinsville? "I wish I would've had five more points throughout the playoffs and I could've just cruised in 10th and been out of sight, out of mind, and no one was the wiser that we made it, except us. Those weren't the cards we were dealt though. This means the world. This is a life achievement, a career achievement, this is what we work for and dream about. Just getting the opportunity is all I could ever ask for. Then to do it, make the decision I did down the backstretch is wild enough. The fact that it worked, is truly unbelievable. I still watch the video and it doesn't look real." Trackhouse took a risk in hiring you, what does it mean to have it pay off so quickly? "It's unreal. There were so many unknowns with the car, the teams we assembled. The drivers, crew chiefs and spotters who have never won a Cup race in those same positions. It means the world. It means so much that we were able to win together and be in the playoffs together, and to advance." What does this mean to you personally? "Two years ago, I went to the Southern 500, put sticker tires on the car to fight for 27th, seven laps down. Two years before that in 2018, I'm start and parking a truck at Gateway, and then a win later in 2018 in the Xfinity Series, then to come back and win in the truck in 2019 at Gateway. The progression, and the ups and downs of start and parking, to winning, to the team shutting down, to winning. It's a lot, and I owe it to the people that build me. I was a 13th-place driver in the Xfinity Series for years. Being in the Cup Series is wild and being in a competitive car in the Cup Series doesn't seem real. Two years ago, you know what I would've given to run 10th, and now this year, I'm losing my mind in the car because we are running 10th at Martinsville." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on competing for the owner's championship at Phoenix Raceway: "We still have a lot riding on the race this weekend – this HendrickCars.com team really wants to win that 15th championship for Mr. Hendrick. We ran pretty good there earlier this year before the mechanical issue, and I expect we’ll be better this weekend. We have been executing well recently as a team and we have a win and a second-place finish in the last two races. Hopefully, we’re in the battle for the win again on Sunday." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on the strategy this year with Next Gen car compared to last year: "I think the biggest thing we saw in the spring, if I'm not mistaken, is that some teams stayed out while some took two tires and some took four tires. I don’t remember who was on what strategy, but I think the winner was on [right-side tires]. Last year in the championship race, everyone was on four (new tires). That could be different for the whole field this year. With a late caution, how do you handle that?" CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on the biggest strength going into the championship race this weekend: "The biggest thing for us, our strengths, are just our entire team. I feel like it’s really solid. Our group puts in a lot of work. The amount of effort they’re willing to put in and the late nights and the things that they’ve done throughout this year to be good as a group is really impressive. For me personally, it’s just about them and they have always made me look better than I really am and I really appreciate their efforts and wanting to try to make me better. I just hope I can be half as good as the people I have around me and we’ll be just fine." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on the performance of the team and the mindset heading into Phoenix: "I feel good about it. The one-race championship is a different feel, different setup. I don’t know how to describe it. Once you’re here, anything can happen. Our goal is always to just give ourselves this opportunity. That’s what you want to do. I know Phoenix (Raceway) is a really good track for us and we had a good car there in the spring. I feel really good about going back there, having fun with it and just cutting it loose and letting it rip. I think that suits our team well and all things are good." WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 Byron on the importance of closing the season strong: "It's unfortunate that our playoff run came to an end last weekend, but there's still more for us to fight for this weekend. We have a shot to finish fifth in both the driver and owner's points and that's still something to be proud of. We've had a bit of an up-and-down season. We started strong getting wins early on, and then tried a few things during the summer that didn't work out like we wanted. We really got back to the basics and that showed in our playoff run. We have one more race to put a solid weekend together and head into the offseason on a high note." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on how what he expects at Phoenix: "I'm curious to see how the race this weekend at Phoenix (Raceway) is going to play out. Typically in the past, you head to the final race and it seems like the Championship 4 drivers are on a different level and you're racing for fifth. But with the Next Gen car, we've seen that the playing field is a bit more even. That could really shake things up, plus with the way the resin was applied differently, there's more unknowns than normal. It's going to be nice to have a full 50 minutes of practice to be able to make bigger changes you may not have normally made, but it also gives you time to overthink and go too far. We all want to end the season on a high note, and that's what we plan to do." TY DILLON, NO. 42 BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY CAMARO ZL1 "Phoenix is one of those places that I have had the pleasure of racing at on many different occasions during my career. I've driven about every type of stock car around there, and they all take one thing in common when it comes to making speed - you have to be disciplined and hit your marks every lap. The addition of the resin, along with the track starting to age, has really widened the groove out, so we will be searching for grip throughout the race on Sunday. I have had fun his season with all of my guys on the No. 42 crew at Petty GMS. Though at times it has been a challenging year, I think what we have been able to accomplish has been pretty well noted for a first-year team. Heading into the final race of the season, I can look back on the highs and lows of the year knowing that everyone gave it their absolute best, and there's nothing more we can ask for. It will be sad to go our separate ways next year, but I'm proud of everyone and look forward to what's ahead for both myself personally as well as the team, and am thankful to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, and Mike Beam for the opportunity to race for them this year." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 “Phoenix is a good track for me. It’s always a tough race if you aren’t in the Championship Four. Those guys are a going to be tough to beat. Phoenix was a race we struggled at early in the season, but I think our short track cars are quite a bit better now than what we had. Hopefully some of the things we have learned through the year is going to apply and be better and we can finish off our year strong. We’ve had a really good year and would love to go out on a high note here and jump into the off season, get some rest and come back strong for the 500.” ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Bowman on returning to Phoenix this Sunday: "I am excited to get back in the car and I am glad I can do one more race with Greg (Ives). We both wanted one more race together and for that to happen at Phoenix (Raceway) is really exciting. To this day, we both feel like we have unfinished business from 2016 and the whole crew is more motivated than ever to get it done this Sunday. We have one race left and I plan to make the most of it and leave it all out there when the green flag waves." GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Ives on getting one more race with Alex Bowman at Phoenix: "Alex (Bowman) did a great job getting healthy and working hard to be in the car for Phoenix and to be able to go race together one more time is really special. I’ve spent most of my NASCAR Cup Series career with Alex and I am glad he was cleared to race this weekend so we can go to Phoenix and try to get one more win. Our whole team is working hard on the No. 48 Ally Chevy like they have done the whole season and I feel like we are all hungry for a win this weekend. I’ve said it all year and it holds true this weekend, we just have to keep maximizing on our opportunities and take it one stage at a time. If everyone plays their part, we have a really good shot at winning on Sunday." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE / COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1 What do you think about your 2022 season? "We have made a lot of progress. To be a second year team, first as a multicar team, winning races and running as well as we have run is an accomplishment. We also know we have a lot of work to do. Next year we want to win even more races and we want two cars in the championship race. We won't be happy until that happens. Justin Marks is building something great here at Trackhouse and I feel extremely fortunate to be part of it. I think the Trackhouse story is only going to get better every year." GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST “Phoenix Raceway is a unique place on the schedule. As a driver, you can begin to notice that the track surface is beginning to age a little bit, which is always good. Both corners are different so you have to compromise and adapt your driving styles for each end of the track. Jeff Hensley and I have a solid baseline to add onto the already stellar notebook that GMS Racing has here, so I'm definitely looking forward to finishing our season off right this weekend. 2022 has been a challenging season for us at GMS Racing, but everyone has rallied and pulled together to make the absolute most of it. Having the support from everyone at Champion Power Equipment, Chevrolet, and GMS Fabrication has been incredible this year. While I wish we were going to be fighting for a championship this weekend, I can hang my head high knowing that we have a lot of exciting things ahead of us over the off season. We aren't looking past this weekend however, as I think we have a great chance at playing spoiler and chasing our second win of the season. It's going to be fun!" JACK WOOD, NO. 24 QUICK QUACK CAR WASH SILVERADO RST "Out of all of the tracks on the schedule, I have the most experience at Phoenix Raceway. I've ran a few West Series races before with my family team, and have also driven an ARCA car as well as a truck with GMS Racing. I'm confident ending our season there, and I think that it's a place where if we are able to hit the setup right, we can have a good day. Overall heading into our last race, I would like to say thank you to everyone at GMS Racing for everything they've done for me over the past two years. It has been a great experience to become a part of this organization and I've learned a lot with them. Everyone has put in a huge amount of effort into this season through the ups and the downs, and they haven't given up on me, so we're going to give it everything we've got to crack into the top-10 and finish strong."