FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix Raceway

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Martinsville Recap: The FedEx Racing team led a season-high 203 laps and won both stages before finishing fifth in last Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. After starting 11th, Hamlin methodically worked his way forward and took the lead on lap 121. He proceeded to lead 203 consecutive laps before relinquishing the lead on pit road. He spent the remainder of the race fighting for every position and every point possible before ultimately ending up fifth.

Round of 8 Rundown: Hamlin did not advance to the Championship 4 despite a pair of fifth-place finishes and a seventh-place result in the Round of 8. Despite not advancing to the final round for fourth consecutive season, Hamlin is currently in position to secure his fourth consecutive top-five result in the overall standings.

Phoenix Notes: Hamlin is a two-time winner at Phoenix Raceway after visiting victory lane in 2012 and 2019. Overall, he has finished inside the top five in five of the past seven races at the track. Earlier this season, Hamlin started second and finished 13th when the series traveled to the Avondale, Arizona tri-oval.

Starting Up Front: The Chesterfield, Virginia native has started sixth or better in the past seven races at Phoenix. While the November 2020 and March 2021 starting lineups were set by NASCAR’s metric qualifying system, Hamlin has proved to be a standout qualifier at Phoenix, including his first career pole award in 2005 and another pole in 2014. In the spring, Hamlin posted the second-fastest time in qualifying at Phoenix.

Playoff Performance: Hamlin leads all drivers with eight top-10s and a 6.4-average finish in the nine playoff races. He is also tied with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell for the most top-five finishes in the playoffs with five.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Races: 34

Wins: 2

Poles: 2

Top-5: 16

Top-10: 20

Laps Led: 854

Avg. Start: 9.5

Avg. Finish: 10.6

Hamlin Conversation – Phoenix

What is your mindset going to Phoenix this weekend?

“We’re obviously disappointed to not have a shot at the championship, but we have a lot to be proud of. It’s been a crazy season for us with a lot of things being thrown at us and I feel like we fought through a lot. We did all that we could last weekend to give ourselves a shot and just missed out by a few points. We still have a lot to race for this weekend. We’re fifth right now in the drivers’ and owners’ points, so we want to hold on to that. With Christopher (Bell) in the Championship 4, we want to do what we can to help him and the 20 team, so it’s definitely still an important weekend for us and JGR as a whole to finish off strong.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Phoenix Raceway : For the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, Hamlin’s No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry TRD will feature PHX on the b-post to recognize the more than 2,000 team members who represent the local market stations and airport operations by delivering excellence through their dedication to safety and service and by supporting the communities where they live and work.

JGR PR