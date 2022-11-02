No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.

Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage. MARTINSVILLE RECAP: Truex finished 20th in last Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. After starting 27th, the No. 19 driver fought to advance his way through the field all day, but ultimately struggled with being mired in traffic and a lack of rear grip.

Truex finished 20th in last Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. After starting 27th, the No. 19 driver fought to advance his way through the field all day, but ultimately struggled with being mired in traffic and a lack of rear grip. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. JGR AT PHOENIX: Joe Gibbs Racing owns seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at Phoenix Raceway, including Truex’s win in March 2021. In 139 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 43 top-five finishes, 74 top-10s, six pole awards, and 2,661 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Phoenix.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at Phoenix Raceway, including Truex’s win in March 2021. In 139 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 43 top-five finishes, 74 top-10s, six pole awards, and 2,661 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Phoenix. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway begins Sunday, November 6, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going back to Phoenix to finish up the season…

“I’m excited about the weekend. This year has been such a grind and really up and down for our team especially. James (Small, crew chief) and everyone on our 19 team and everybody back at the shop have put in a ton of effort to get us in a better spot than where we were when we went to Phoenix in the spring. We want to go out on a high note to end the season here, but we’re definitely ready for some time off to reset and get ready to go at it again next year.”

JGR PR