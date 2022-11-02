Richard Childress Racing and Whelen Engineering to Continue Successful Partnership in 2023

Whelen Engineering, Inc., a global leader in the emergency warning industry, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2023 for fulltime sponsorship on RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Sheldon Creed will return to the organization as the driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet.

“Whelen Engineering is proud to continue our partnership with both Richard Childress Racing and Sheldon Creed in 2023,” said Peter Tiezzi, III, general manager of motorsports and project manager for Whelen Engineering Company, Inc. “RCR and Sheldon both share Whelen’s passion for technology and innovation, and we’ve been particularly impressed with Sheldon’s tenacity behind the wheel and relationship-building skills with our employees and key customers. We’re looking forward to continuing to build on our strong partnership.”

Whelen Engineering is known throughout the world for its powerful, reliable warning lights and scene illumination solutions, sirens, and control systems for first responders and emergency services as well as aviation and mass notification industries, all of which are manufactured in America. Whelen has used their partnership with RCR and Creed to raise awareness for a variety of programs important to the core values of the company, such as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, while also highlighting key segments of the company, such as Whelen Aerospace Technologies.

“We commend Whelen Engineering for their commitment to auto racing and look forward to continuing to build on the customer and community-focused marketing platforms we have built together,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “Whelen Engineering is a world-class brand that continues to innovate both in the factory and at the track, and we know that Sheldon and everyone on the No. 2 team will continue to represent Whelen well.”

Creed, the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series Champion and 2018 ARCA Racing Series Champion, has earned four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes through 32 NASCAR Xfinity Series races so far this season. He’s led 155 laps, and narrowly missed making the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs in his rookie year of series competition.

“I’m proud to continue my relationship with Richard Childress Racing and Whelen Engineering and look forward to building on the foundation we laid together in 2022,” said Creed. “It’s been a dream come true to drive for a legendary car owner such as Richard Childress, and I truly appreciate my relationship with Peter and everyone at Whelen Engineering. My goal is to go out and win races and championships for RCR and Whelen, and to continue to showcase their American made products to race fans throughout the country.”

