Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 20 starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NCS

He has earned two top-10 finishes and has led 17 laps at Phoenix

In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, three top fives, eight top-10 finishes, and has led 29 laps across 17 starts "I’m excited to get back to Phoenix. Besides the Clash, that was my first race in the new car, so we are looking forward to working on this new package and make it better. We know that it’s one of the first races next season, so we will be prepared to get a feel of the car and keep building our notebook for next year." - AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway