McDowell Heads Home with Love's Travel Stops and Chevron Delo

"I'm really looking forward to heading back to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the second and final time of the year in our Love’s Travel Stops/Delo Ford Mustang," says McDowell. "This race is always a big one for me, being able to race in front of many friends and family that still reside in the area. Everything is always a bit more special being able to race in front of a hometown crowd, too.” McDowell currently has a career-best finish of 16th at the Phoenix Raceway, but he and the Love’s Travel Stops/Delo team are looking to add another notch into their season totals by showing out in front of the hometown crowd. “We have had a great season, and one that I can look back on and really digest going into 2023,” continued McDowell. “Our program has progressed tremendously from the beginning of the season until now, and even though we haven’t reached victory lane yet, the speed is there to do it. We plan to give it everything we have on Sunday and close out this season in a big way.” McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops/Delo Ford will race in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series season finale live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.