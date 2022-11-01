Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Phoenix Advance

Trackhouse Racing entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as a second-year team competing as a multicar team for the first time.

When the team took the green flag in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, its drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain nor its crew chiefs Travis Mack and Phil Surgen or even its spotters Frankie Kimmel or Brandon McReynolds had ever visited victory lane in the Cup Series.

That has changed.

As Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway approaches, the two-car team is battling for a championship with Chastain, and Suárez, whose own bit of bad luck in the Round of 12 deprived him of joining in a title shot, is seeking his first top-10 points finish.

Suárez and Chastain have combined for:

3 Victories – Circuit of the Americas, Talladega Superspeedway and Sonoma Raceway

20 Top 5s

33 Top 10s

972 Laps Led

But that’s just part of the success story.

There are many reasons for the 2022 success, but team owner and founder Justin Marks is quick to point out that not only does it take the talents of men and women at the track and the race shop, but Trackhouse’s corporate partners play a vital role in all achievements.

With that thought in mind, both Trackhouse Chevrolets driven by Suárez and Chastain will carry paint schemes Sunday in Phoenix that honor all the team’s corporate partners.

“There’s no way Ross or I could do what we love to do, nor could we do it nearly as well, without all of the partners who supported Trackhouse Racing,” said Suárez. “We have an army of amazing people behind each of us and we hope this is a small thank you for their support over the year.”

The season finale has the Cup cars practicing on Friday, qualifying Saturday and racing on Sunday. NBC will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.