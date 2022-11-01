Boot Barn Back With Gilliland

"I can’t believe how fast this year has gone by,” Gilliland said. "I have learned so much this year and feel like we have improved as a group. I’m super thankful for my team who has put in countless hours to help me grow on the track.” Gilliland enters the weekend with one Cup Series start under his belt at the Phoenix Raceway. The team finished 19th in the spring and hopes to build off that result on Sunday. “I am excited to get back to Phoenix,” continued Gilliland. “I believe we’re a better team today than we were in March. We want to take everything we’ve learned and have our best race to close out the season.” For the season finale, Gilliland will debut a vibrant Boot Barn car design reflective of the desert valley setting in Phoenix. “I am thankful to have Boot Barn back on the No. 38 Mustang this weekend,” continued Gilliland. “They are a great partner to work with and our fans really enjoy the engagement with Boot Barn on and off the track. I really hope we can close out the year strong on Sunday with them on board.” Gilliland and the Boot Barn Ford Mustang will hit the track at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC.