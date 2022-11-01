Kyle Busch End of an Era

Do you have some confidence at Phoenix with how much success you’ve had there of late? “I really like Phoenix, and we won there a couple of times since they changed the start-finish line. So much has changed since then. It’s entirely different now, so maybe we can still be good when we go back there, hopefully, but a lot’s been going on in the development of everybody’s cars this year with the NextGen car, so we will see where we stack up and how much has changed since we were there in March. We’ll see what we have this weekend with our M&M’S Camry and we would like nothing better than to spoil the fun and take another trophy home. It’s been quite a ride with M&M’s over the years and it’s pretty cool to have a lot of images of Rowdy Nation along for the ride. We’ll give them all we can this weekend.” You won two of the first four Cup Series races at the mile oval following the reconfiguration. Do you enjoy racing at Phoenix? “Phoenix is a pretty neat place, even though they made some changes with the repave and then more recently flipping the start-finish line to a different spot. For some reason, I’ve always run well there. I don’t know if it’s that I’m comfortable being back close to home on the West Coast, or what. I always have a little more fan support out there, as well. As for the track itself, you have two distinctly different sets of corners at Phoenix.” You have good memories at Phoenix. How does that play into this weekend? “The last several times we’ve been to Phoenix, we’ve run pretty well, but a few tough finishes in there for various reasons. Hopefully, that can translate to this time around again. We were decent at Richmond and normally Richmond translates well there. Loudon (New Hampshire Motor Speedway), that translates there, even though we didn’t get to see how good we could be there this summer. I think we can do OK. It’s just a matter of running another clean race and not making mistakes.” What does it take to be successful at Phoenix? “You’ve got to have a good car, but you’ve got to have a good-turning car, and you’ve got to have a good car that can accelerate off of turn two and go fast down the backstretch. There’s a lot involved at Phoenix, but heading there with our M&M’S Toyota Camry will be interesting to see how the race plays out.” TSC PR