Buescher Finishes 24th at Martinsville

On the weekend of his 30th birthday, Chris Buescher wished for a solid showing at the 0.526-mile short track in southern Virginia. Unfortunately, the Fifth Third Bank Ford could never find the break it needed to surge forward, finishing 24th.

Rolling off from the 22nd position, Buescher would maintain that spot for the end of stage one, although he’d lose a lap to the leaders. Under the stage break, the No. 17 team opted to take four tires and fuel.

Beginning stage two from the 21st position, the Fifth Third Bank Ford would struggle to find the right balance it needed, falling three laps down before the green-checkered flag would fall on lap 260.

Stage three would begin on lap 271, seeing four cautions for incident. Beginning the stage in 27th, the No. 17 team gained two positions in the second half of the race to ultimately finish 24th.

The 2022 NASCAR season comes to a close this weekend in Phoenix. Race coverage Sunday is set for 3 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR