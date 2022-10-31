RCR NCS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

“It wasn't the race we wanted today at Martinsville Speedway. We were running a solid race early today in the 3CHI Chevrolet. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, saw the stack up coming and I checked up a bit. I ran into the back of Noah Gragson a little bit, and the car behind me hit me pretty solidly from behind. It was a pretty hard hit from both the front and the back. After that I just didn’t feel 100 percent, so I didn’t want to put myself into any further danger. We ended our race early just to play it safe.” -Tyler Reddick