Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville Speedway

THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Chase Elliott, who will be advancing to Phoenix to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Tell us a little bit about this race and now officially knowing that your team has advanced to next weekend to go for your second title.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, super mixed emotions. We made the drivers side and didn't make the owners side. Just would have loved to have gotten the boss two cars in there. So certainly excited from the driver standpoint, but would have loved to have gotten both those boxes checked. Unfortunately didn't.

But, yeah, looking forward to getting home and working through what we need to work through to get ready for Phoenix. Certainly we'll be ready to go the best we know how next Sunday.

NASCAR PR