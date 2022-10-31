Transcript: Christopher Bell - Frontstretch Interview - Martinsville Speedway

Q. Back-to-back rounds, delivers in a must-win scenario. What were you thinking on the final restart, trying to catch your good friend Chase? I see the emotion in your eyes.

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Mom and dad, we did it, wow. I can't believe it, man. To come here in Martinsville, this place has always been so tough on me. Just pre-race looking up, seeing all the fans, this place is packed.

I don't even know what to say. Just thank you so much to DeWalt, Rheem, Toyota, everyone on this Joe Gibbs Racing 20 team. They believed in me since day one.

We went to Xfinity and did pretty well, struggled on the Cup side for the first little bit. They stayed with me. Very appreciative to be here. I don't even know what to say.

Q. What is it about this race team that you can come through like this in back-to-back rounds?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Man, I say it all the time, but the driver is just a small piece of the puzzle for these races. The reason why this car won today is because it was the best car on the racetrack. Adam Stevens, Tyler William, this entire 20 group, they just never give up. When our back is against the wall, looks like it's over, they show up and give me the fastest car out here.

I don't know, man. Words can't describe this feeling.

