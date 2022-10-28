RCR Event Preview - Martinsville Speedway

|
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway ... In 182 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, RCR has seven victories, including five by Dale Earnhardt (1985-fall, 1987-spring, 1988-spring, 1991-spring, and 1995-fall). Ricky Rudd won the fall race at Martinsville in 1983, which was RCR’s first Cup Series win on an oval. Kevin Harvick won the 2011 spring race at Martinsville, his first victory at the .526-mile paved speedway. The team owns 31 top-five and 65 top-10 finishes entering Sunday afternoon’s race. Team owner Richard Childress made his first start at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 1972, and reeled off four top-10 finishes sprinkled across the 1976-1978 seasons.
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway ... RCR has one NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Martinsville Speedway. Kevin Harvick captured the 2006 event in dominating fashion, leading 149 of 250 laps. Clint Bowyer, Harvick’s teammate, finished a close second, crossing the finish line .271 seconds behind. Harvick and Bowyer combined to lead 207 of the event’s 250 laps enroute to a 1-2 finish. In seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, the Welcome, N.C., based team has one win, one pole and three top-five finishes.
Introducing the Carolina Cowboys ... Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager.
Catch the Action ... The NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at the Martinsville Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, October 29, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Follow Sunday’s Action at Martinsville ... The NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 30, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.