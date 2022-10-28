RCR Event Preview - Martinsville Speedway

This Week’s Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro SS at Martinsville Speedway ... Austin Hill enters this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings, two points below the fourth-place cutline and a spot in the Championship 4. Hill grabbed a fourth-place finish in his first Martinsville Speedway start in the Xfinity Series earlier this season, one of 11 top-fives he has racked up. Hill made 11 NASCAR Truck Series starts at the paperclip shaped oval, scoring three top-10 finishes including a second-place finish in 2021. About Global Industrial Company … Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®.” AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: How much did you learn at the spring race at Martinsville Speedway that will help you this weekend? “I think the biggest thing over the season, racing on all different types of racetracks, is just being a little more vocal on what I need in the Global Industrial Chevrolet. I felt like our car was tight and we needed to be better at Martinsville. I don’t think I was vocal enough of voicing my opinion on wanting the car freed up as much as I needed it. I’ve learned that over the season, to be able to trust my instincts and what I need to be better if I am really tight and to make the car better on pit stops so we’re not always one adjustment behind. I think we’ve done a really good job at that throughout the year and that’s one reason you see us run a lot better even if we aren’t that great at the start of the run. We get a lot better at the end of the run because I’m a lot more aggressive on my calls on what I need in the racecar. At Martinsville you have to be aggressive. You have to stay up front all day, try to get stage points, and stay inside the top-10 and if the melee happens you’re out of the way.” If you lose track position at Martinsville, can you make it back up? “If you lose it early in the race and your car is very, very good, I think you can make it up. If you get past halfway your car has to be really, really fast to even have a chance. It’s so tough in this series especially at a place like Martinsville because everybody is so close on lap times. When you go out to qualify, half a tenth can put you qualifying fifth or back to 15th. It’s so close and if you have to go to the back I just don’t see you recovering. You can’t get caught up in someone else’s mess but still be aggressive at the same time. You have to keep that track position. Restarts are crucial. You don’t want to lose two or three spots because it’s hard to get those spots back especially when you’re running inside the top-10.”