RFK Weekly Advance | Martinsville II

Spring Success

RFK is coming off an impressive qualifying effort for both its Ford Mustangs this spring in the eighth race of the season. Chris Buescher advanced to the final round of qualifying and posted the fourth-quickest lap time, while Brad Keselowski qualified ninth.

It marked then the first time of 2022 where both RFK cars qualified inside the top-10, a feat that has now been accomplished three times, most recently last weekend at Homestead. Buescher has 10 top-10 starting spots this season while Keselowski has eight starts inside the top-10.

For Whom the Bell Tolls

RFK has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. RFK most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

RFK had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

RFK earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Short-Track Prowess

RFK has started a total of 692 NCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 23 wins, 124 top-five finishes, 246 top-10 finishes and 7,862 laps led.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 222 NCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 69 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.7 and has led 1,378 laps. RFK also boasts two NASCAR Truck Series wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).

