Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Martinsville Advance

Two races remain for No. 99 Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez to notch his first career top-10 finish in the season point standings. The fifth-year Cup driver's previous best finish is 17th, but the Monterrey native is shattering that mark in 2022 along with notching many career highs.

Suárez enters Sunday's race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway 10th in points with the ability to climb even higher after the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6. He's set new personal bests in:

  • Wins (1)
  • Top-5s (6)
  • Top-10s (13)
  • Laps Led (280)

Suárez and the No. 99 team arrives at Martinsville after finishing 10th at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Sunday. He raced in fifth with 50 laps remaining but pitted for a diffuser issue and fell back to 16th.

Suárez's Chevrolet will carry the livery of Worldwide Express at Martinsville. It marks the second time the leading full-service logistics partner appears on the No. 99. The black and blue Worldwide Express logos have appeared on Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet nine times in 2022.

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.

 

Racing For Rob Rose

Rob Rose and Justin Marks

Trackhouse Racing and the NASCAR industry suffered a devastating loss last week.

Worldwide Express President Rob Rose died suddenly leaving a void in both the Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR families.

The Dallas-based freight and logistics giant joined Trackhouse in April sponsoring both Ross Chastain's No. 1 and Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolets in several races this year with even greater plans for the 2023 season and beyond.

Chastain won at Talladega this past spring on the same day Worldwide Express announced its team partnership. 

Under Rose's guidance, Worldwide Express's NASCAR experience began in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports and then expanded to the Cup Series with Trackhouse. In April, the Texas-based company became the “Official Logistics Partner of NASCAR.”

"Rob was a huge presence and an amazing advocate for Trackhouse Racing," said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks. "Rob was way more than a business partner or a sponsor, he very quickly became part of the Trackhouse family, attending nearly every race event and becoming a close friend to all of us. He truly enjoyed spending time with all of the Trackhouse employees and was always encouraging them to stay true to who we are."  

The Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets will carry a memorial decal honoring Rose this weekend at Martinsville and at the season-finale in Phoenix. 
 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

How would you rank the success this year and did you see this coming last year?

"I think that the season has been good. Its tough, because as a race car driver, I am very greedy. If I don’t win the championship, I wouldn’t say that it is a perfect season. With that being said, I feel that it was a huge step from the first year of Trackhouse to the second year of Trackhouse.  Right now, I feel like we are working hard to build up our house, and we have done that. I feel like the 99 team has a lot of things still to prove. And for me, with how we are running, I know that there is potential for more, and that is very exciting.

"I am very happy with where I am, I am very happy with Trackhouse, and the 99 team. I have an amazing team and we are going to continue to fight. I wish I was still in the playoffs and fighting for a championship, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us. But we have the speed and honestly everything to give these guys a fight. We are going to continue to do that and close this season as strong as possible so we can start building momentum for next year.”
 

Trackhouse Racing PR

