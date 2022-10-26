Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Martinsville Advance

Two races remain for No. 99 Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez to notch his first career top-10 finish in the season point standings. The fifth-year Cup driver's previous best finish is 17th, but the Monterrey native is shattering that mark in 2022 along with notching many career highs.

Suárez enters Sunday's race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway 10th in points with the ability to climb even higher after the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6. He's set new personal bests in:

Wins (1)

Top-5s (6)

Top-10s (13)

Laps Led (280)

Suárez and the No. 99 team arrives at Martinsville after finishing 10th at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Sunday. He raced in fifth with 50 laps remaining but pitted for a diffuser issue and fell back to 16th.

Suárez's Chevrolet will carry the livery of Worldwide Express at Martinsville. It marks the second time the leading full-service logistics partner appears on the No. 99. The black and blue Worldwide Express logos have appeared on Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet nine times in 2022.

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.