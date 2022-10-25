Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger has made three starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned one top-five finish

He has led 68 laps at Martinsville Speedway

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 348 laps, recorded five wins, 16 top five and 27 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season "On the Xfinity side, we need to focus on making the least amount of mistakes as possible and just have a solid race in all aspects. There are a few of us vying for the last spot in the championship race at Phoenix, and I think we have a very good shot at securing that final spot as long as we can maximize the day." - AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway