Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance

Teams have always had to adapt and change things with some of these tracks that we visit twice in a season. How much are you having to do that between visits with the NextGen? “The car drives fairly similar each time around, but from a team strategy standpoint, the setups are totally different. I mean, they couldn’t even get more different than what they are just with the rule changes and how much more knowledge we have now about this car. It has really changed the game. You also have a better sense the second time around of how the racetrack races. Looking back at the first race at Martinsville, who would have thought going into the first race that it was going to be really hard to pass? We’re now going into the second race knowing that, so we’ll change our strategy to go along with that.” Martinsville is one of those wild-card races where anything can happen and anyone can be the guy celebrating at the end. Does that make it the perfect race to host the cutoff leading into Championship Weekend? “Yeah, it is kind of the perfect cutoff race. We go to some of these tracks and, especially on the short tracks, you can run out of patience pretty easily. You want to bump a guy and mess them up getting into a corner and you can’t even get to them. But at Martinsville, you have every opportunity to do that. When you add in the parity we’ve seen all year with the new car, it creates an opportunity for a lot more guys to be battling up front now for the win. Guys who aren’t normally up front trying to get their best run of the year are mixing it up with playoff guys, and the playoff guys are obviously racing for their chance to go to the championship. There’s just a lot of chaos that can ensue at the end of these cutoff races and then, when you put all of that on a track like Martinsville, it makes for a really unique race.” What makes Martinsville so chaotic? “Well, to make some of those moves guys typically want to make on a short track, whether that’s giving a little bump to mess up another driver, or even just going for the dive bomb, you have to have the opportunity. You need to be able to get right on their bumper. You can’t do that at a lot of these places, but at Martinsville you have to slow down so much for the corner. You can just drive in deeper and get right to their bumper or, if you can get to their inside or outside, you can take away the space they need to make that turn. If you want to get to a guy and move him up out of the groove, you’re going to get the chance to do it. You just hope you’re not the guy that someone is trying to move because it’s impossible to get away from and sometimes impossible to come back from.” SHR PR