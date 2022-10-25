Motorsport Games Sends a Spooky Scheme to Martinsville Speedway

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the Halloween themed No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 2 PM ET.



“I’m looking forward to back-to-back racing with Motorsport Games,” said driver and co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “We had a blast with their team at Homestead Miami Speedway and look forward to doing it again this Halloween weekend at Martinsville Speedway. We’ve run a ton of awesome paint schemes with Motorsport Games this season including NASCAR Ignition, NASCAR Rivals, the “Skull Car” and Frankie Zombie’s Z222. This weekend’s Halloween-themed No. 78 Motorsport Games Ford is up there with them.”



Motorsport Games has been a dedicated long-standing partner with Live Fast Motorsports since the NASCAR Cup Series team’s inauguration as a charter team in 2021. With Motorsport Games named as the team’s Founding Partner of February 2 of that year. Martinsville Speedway marks the final race together of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season together.



“Live Fast Motorsports is extremely thankful for all of Motorsport Games support over the past two years,” said team co-owner, Matt Tifft. “I first got my interest in NASCAR from playing racing video games, so this partnership has always been a natural fit for myself and BJ! I’m excited to see what’s in store for both brands in the future.”



Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports are eager to get spooky on the track at Martinsville Speedway. Cheer on B.J. McLeod in the Motorsport Games No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 2 PM ET on NBC. Purchase tickets to the race at www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ event-calendar/.



