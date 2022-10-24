2022 FRM Homestead Race Report: Smith Advances to Championship Four, McDowell and Gilliland survive Ill Handling Cars in Homestead

Michael McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops/Speedco team started the weekend fighting a tight race car through practice and qualifying, starting the race from the 18th position. However, set up well for the race, the team made sure to have the right changes and preparations in place to advance the car through the race. The first two stages were a bit of a struggle, as the car started the beginning of each run tighter than it was the day prior, but building very free as the race progressed. With handling woes becoming more of an issue as the track gained rubber, the Love’s Travel Stops/Speedco team would lose a lap early into stage two, making the race that more challenging. Falling back to the high 20’s, the team would take every opportunity to make the car tighter for Michael, as the race trended to that of a long green flag race. With each stop, the team gained a great amount of speed, and clawed their way back into the top twenty. Within 30 laps left in the race, got the free pass to get back on the lead lap, and took their last chance to work on the car. Fighting back from the rear of the field after getting the wave around, McDowell would run his best laps of the race, on par with times ran in the top-10. With a good handling car, he would fight his way up into 16th, less than a tenth of a second away from a top-15 finish. “It was a very tough race. We struggled with the balance really early, and the car was very dodgy as rubber was being laid down but gained speed as we got into stage three. We worked hard and didn’t give up all race, and just finishing outside of the top-15 is a good result given the adversity we faced today. ” While Zane Smith has the weekend off, both Todd Gilliland and teammate Michael McDowell will race this weekend in Virginia, as the Cup Series visits the Martinsville speedway with practice/qualifying Saturday, and the race on Sunday.