Post-Race Report | Homestead-Miami Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1 Start: 10th Stage 1 Finish: 6th Stage 2 Finish: 13th Finish: 3rd "The Ed Morris Automotive Group Chevy was really hooked up on the short runs. We still kind of have to work on our long run package just in general. That's something that's kind of been weak for us at Kaulig Racing. When we got that caution with 18 to go, I thought we really had a shot at it. We lost a couple spots on pit road but restarted eighth, and Ross (Chastain) and I had a fun battle. I think I needed an 11-lap run to catch Kyle (Larson), but overall I’m so proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing to get the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Chevy in the top five and just have another solid day." - AJ Allmendinger