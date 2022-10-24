Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award winner

For the second time this year, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been voted the winner of the NMPA Pocono Spirit Award.

Busch was voted by the NMPA membership as the Fourth Quarter recipient.

The 2004 Cup Series champion made the ballot through recognition for both his spirit and example for others through a career-changing concussion suffered in July and the “Window of Hope” program. It was the program's second season, which saw NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series drivers run a pink window net during the Charlotte Roval race weekend in October.

Busch brought the “Window of Hope” program to life after receiving a fan letter with the idea in 2019. After the Charlotte races, each window net is signed by the driver and auctioned off through the NASCAR Foundation, with proceeds benefiting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute’s Project PINK.

Also receiving votes for the Fourth Quarter were Greg Fielden, Lyn St. James and Cindy Sission, Corey Lajoie and Daniel Hemric.

Busch was previously voted the First Quarter winner for his work with Vet Tix.

Busch will be eligible for the overall NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, which is also voted on by the membership and presented at the annual convention. Also eligible for the overall award are Dom Lagana and Robert Wickens.

Established in 1992 and supported by Pocono Raceway, the Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motor sports. It is also meant to acknowledge competitors who have overcome illness, injury, or tragedy to return to racing.

NMPA PR