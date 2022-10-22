Saturday, Oct 22

Burton Qualifies 21st at Homestead

Burton Qualifies 21st at Homestead WBR Photo

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 21st in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 165.888 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday. 

In a practice session held just prior to qualifying Burton was 17th on the speed chart with a best lap at 165.502 mph. It came on the first of the 24 laps he ran in the session.

Sunday’s 267-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR

