Petty GMS Race Preview: Homestead-Miami Speedway

- Jones at Homestead-Miami Speedway: This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway where Erik Jones will make his sixth-career Cup Series start. In his previous five starts at the track, Jones has a best finish of third in 2019.
In the Xfinity Series, Jones has two starts on the two-mile track with a best finish of third in 2015 followed by a ninth-place finish in 2016. In the Truck Series, Jones has one start in 2015 when he finished sixth enroute to earning the NASCAR Truck Series Championship.
- Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will have the chance to see Erik Jones before the race:
- Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees. During this month, we honor all those affected by this disease.
- Welcome The Morgan Law Group: The Morgan Law Group will serve as the primary partner on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will mark their first and only primary race of the 2022 season with Erik Jones and the No. 43 team.
- About The Morgan Law Group: The Morgan Law Group (www.policyadvocate.com) provides effective and efficient insurance claim representation to homeowners and business owners nationwide, including Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and California. Whether an insurer has denied, delayed, or underpaid a property damage claim, they aggressively pursue the best possible result for their clients, the policyholders. Their team has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of policyholders. They can help resolve all types of property damage claims, including hurricane damage, roof leaks, shower pan damage
- From the Driver’s Seat: “Homestead is a track that can be pretty fun. We went down and tested a few weeks ago and felt like we learned a good chunk of things that affect balance and what we can do with our car down there. It’s a tough race. You’re up against the fence trying to make a lot of speed and not make a mistake. I think we have a shot to run really well at Homestead as long as we can keep it out of the wall and keep ourselves up front. I think we can have a good day with our Morgan Law Group Chevy.”
PGMS PR