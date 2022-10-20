RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway

This Week’s Whelen Aerospace Technologies Chevrolet Camaro SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. Creed has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile south Florida speedway. He scored two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in 2019. The driver of the Whelen Aerospace Technologies Chevrolet enters Homestead 14th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings with three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. Whelen Aerospace Technologies … Whelen Aerospace Technologies is the global leader in high-end lighting products for the aerospace industry. Our experienced staff designs, engineers, and manufactures high-quality products that provide safety, visibility, and recognition for aircraft across all platforms. Our design engineers work closely with OEM and service provider networks to design high-performance products that enhance the pilot experience, as well as provide safety of flight. As an FAA-approved production holder, Whelen Aerospace Technologies owns hundreds of STCs for aircraft landing, taxi, anti-collision and position lights. Our in-house composite shop produces a wide variety of STC and PMA approved speed modifications for a number of general aviation aircraft. Our expansive product line is sure to provide a solution for pilots and owners alike, based on their individual needs. About Whelen ... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTES: What are your thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway? “Homestead is definitely a place that I like. I haven’t been there since 2020 in the Truck so that might hurt me a little bit early in practice, just not seeing it in over a year. I think it’s a lot like Darlington for me where it wears out tires fast and you have to take care of them. You can run all over the track but mainly you can run right against the fence, which I like to do. I think Homestead will be a good track for us. We’ve been working on some SIM stuff and I felt like we were pretty good in there. Hopefully it will be like Darlington for us and we can run well this weekend.” How important is to run well in these three remaining races in the season? “I think it’s extremely important. If we can run in the top three in these last three races and have a chance at winning one of them it will set the tone for the offseason. I think that will be a great confidence boost for myself and the team."