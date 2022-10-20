RCR Event Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway

|
This Week’s United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Homestead-Miami Speedway ... Austin Hill is making his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hill has one win at Homestead in the NASCAR Truck Series (2019) along with two top-10 finishes. He scored a dominating victory in 2019, leading the most laps (56 of 134) with an average running position of 2.81.
Las Vegas Rewind ... Hill scored a sixth-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his 18th top-10 of the season. The driver of the United Rentals Chevrolet enters Homestead-Miami Speedway with 11 top-10 finishes in 15 superspeedway races this season. He is fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers standings, four points below the fourth-place cutline.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:
How different do you think it will be to run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway compared to the NASCAR Truck Series?
“The biggest difference that I’m going to notice from the NASCAR Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series is I actually ran the bottom quite a bit in the trucks. We were really fast and able to wrap the bottom really well and I never ran close to the wall. I think with the Xfinity car you’re going to see a lot more right up against the wall, which will be opposite of how I drove a Truck there. I’m going to have to trust myself to run against the fence.”
Is tire wear becoming a bigger factor in the races at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
“Every year that you race at Homestead it seems that way. If your tires were bad after 10 laps last year, this year they’ll probably be bad after five laps. You’re not going to get much use out of them and after 20 laps or so you’re going to be screaming on the radio wanting some more tires. It’s something you’re definitely going to have to manage. You’re going to have to figure out how hard to drive on the front end of a run to be good on the back end of a run. But you don’t want to lose ground to the leaders. It’s a tough balance to figure out where you need to be and how far you can push the limit.”