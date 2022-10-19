Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
- Daniel Hemric has made four starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned two top-five finishes
- Hemric has earned two top fives, 11 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season
“Homestead is a very unique type of track and one that I have run well at in the past. It’s very different from any other mile and-a-half track that we run at, but we’ve been working hard on these types of tracks, so hopefully we can keep adding to our notebook for next season."
- Daniel Hemric on Homestead-Miami Speedway