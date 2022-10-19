Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance

– There will be nobody happier in life than Daniel Suárez if he drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

But he won't be alone.

If he wins Sunday, Princess will send 99 race fans and their guests on a free 7-day cruise courtesy of Trackhouse Racing and one of the team's newest corporate partners - Princess Cruises.

"Forget the playoffs, this is real pressure," joked Suárez. "Actually, this is a lot of fun and there is nothing I would rather do than give a lot of race fans cool vacations. Princess really stepped up with something new and cool for race fans."

Even if he falls short of victory, 10 winners and their guests will enjoy a free 7-day Princess Medallion Class vacation if Suárez or Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain notch a top-10 finish in Sunday's or any of the three remaining playoff races.

Forty fans have already won free cruises after registering for the sweepstakes.

To register to win a free cruise, visit www.trackhouse.com/princess or click here.

Fans also have an opportunity to book specially-priced cruises through an exclusive portal that will also live as a QR Code on the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet at Homestead and in marketing around the car leading up to the race.

To book specially priced cruises, visit https://trackhouseracing. medallionclassmarket.com/ team99 or click here.

"This is the first of its kind program to engage all race fans to follow an exceptionally exciting and dynamic team throughout the playoffs knowing if those drivers win, fans can win just as big,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Princess, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, served as the primary sponsor on Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International race on Aug. 21.

“We wanted to enter this legendary sport offering an innovative way for race fans to feel vested in our Trackhouse drivers and team," said Padgett. "Giving as many chances as possible to win an iconic Princess Cruise vacation is sure to create a ton of excitement.”

The Princess Cruise Details: Sailing for two in an inside stateroom, aboard a seven-night sailing from any port to any destination on Princess Cruises, subject to availability.

The cruise vacation includes regular onboard meals and entertainment, and excludes all expenses related to taxes, fees & port expenses, airfare, fuel charges, gratuities, ground transportation to/from ship, incidentals, alcohol, excursions, travel insurance, and any other personal expenses. Cruise must commence by December 31, 2023, or Certificate will be void.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com

Suárez will be one of the favorites on Sunday. He and Chastain both tested at Homestead on Sept. 20 & 21 and both left the Miami area feeling very optimistic.

The No. 99 team arrives at Homestead after leading 31 laps and finishing 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Suárez is 10th in points with three races remaining.

Homestead has been a place of happy memories for the Monterrey, Mexico native. He clinched the 2016 Xfinity Series title on the 1.5-mile oval by winning the Nov. 19, 2016 race. It was one of three career Xfinity victories.

He hopes more happy memories will be made Sunday for both himself and 99 race fans.

NBC will television Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Forty