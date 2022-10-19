Thursday, Oct 20

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance

There will be nobody happier in life than Daniel Suárez if he drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

But he won't be alone.

If he wins Sunday, Princess will send 99 race fans and their guests on a free 7-day cruise courtesy of Trackhouse Racing and one of the team's newest corporate partners - Princess Cruises.

"Forget the playoffs, this is real pressure," joked Suárez. "Actually, this is a lot of fun and there is nothing I would rather do than give a lot of race fans cool vacations. Princess really stepped up with something new and cool for race fans."

Even if he falls short of victory, 10 winners and their guests will enjoy a free 7-day Princess Medallion Class vacation if Suárez or Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain notch a top-10 finish in Sunday's or any of the three remaining playoff races.

Forty fans have already won free cruises after registering for the sweepstakes.

To register to win a free cruise, visit www.trackhouse.com/princess or click here.

Fans also have an opportunity to book specially-priced cruises through an exclusive portal that will also live as a QR Code on the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet at Homestead and in marketing around the car leading up to the race.

To book specially priced cruises, visit https://trackhouseracing.medallionclassmarket.com/team99 or click here

"This is the first of its kind program to engage all race fans to follow an exceptionally exciting and dynamic team throughout the playoffs knowing if those drivers win, fans can win just as big,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Princess, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, served as the primary sponsor on Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International race on Aug. 21.

“We wanted to enter this legendary sport offering an innovative way for race fans to feel vested in our Trackhouse drivers and team," said Padgett. "Giving as many chances as possible to win an iconic Princess Cruise vacation is sure to create a ton of excitement.”

The Princess Cruise Details: Sailing for two in an inside stateroom, aboard a seven-night sailing from any port to any destination on Princess Cruises, subject to availability.

The cruise vacation includes regular onboard meals and entertainment, and excludes all expenses related to taxes, fees & port expenses, airfare, fuel charges, gratuities, ground transportation to/from ship, incidentals, alcohol, excursions, travel insurance, and any other personal expenses. Cruise must commence by December 31, 2023, or Certificate will be void.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com

Suárez will be one of the favorites on Sunday. He and Chastain both tested at Homestead on Sept. 20 & 21 and both left the Miami area feeling very optimistic.

The No. 99 team arrives at Homestead after leading 31 laps and finishing 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Suárez is 10th in points with three races remaining.

Homestead has been a place of happy memories for the Monterrey, Mexico native. He clinched the 2016 Xfinity Series title on the 1.5-mile oval by winning the Nov. 19, 2016 race. It was one of three career Xfinity victories.

He hopes more happy memories will be made Sunday for both himself and 99 race fans.

NBC will television Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Forty

 

 
 

Win a Free Cruise From Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing and Princess Cruises will give 99 lucky race fans a 7-day Princess Medallion Class vacation for two if Daniel Suárez wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday or 10 cruises if he or teammate Ross Chastain score a top-10 finish in any of the 2022 playoff races. 

Fans from Massachusetts to California have already won trips after Trackhouse's top-10 finishes in the playoff races.

You can be next!

CRUISE THROUGH THE PLAYOFFS WITH PRINCESS. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Participation limited to legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, 21 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins on 9/2/2022 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on 11/6/2022. Limit one (1) entry per person/per day. Odds of winning depend on if Daniel Suárez or Ross Chastain finish in the top ten (10) in any of the ten NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Races and the number of eligible entries received. All prize drawings are conditional on Race Results. For complete details see Official Rules at www.Trackhouse.com/Princess. Sponsor: Trackhouse Entertainment Group, LLC, 8500 Westmoreland Drive NW, Concord, NC 28027.
 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on Homestead-Miami Speedway?

"We had a really good test down there last month and I am really confident we will have a good car. I liked the car on the first day of the test and Ross had the same feelings on the second day."

What are your thoughts with three races remaining in the 2022 season?

"We are doing a good job bringing fast cars to the track each week. If we keep doing that we have a chance to win Sunday and at the remaining races."

 

 

Follow Daniel Suárez in USA's "Race for the Championship"

Ever wondered what Daniel Suárez's life is like behind the wheel of a race car, at his home, in his race shop, in his car?

Here is the show to find out.

USA Network will air “Race For The Championship,” a new unscripted series about the drivers and teams of the NASCAR Cup Series, on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

Suárez and other drivers attended the world premiere of the series on Sept. 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trackhouse Racing PR

