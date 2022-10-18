NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|NASCAR Cup Series
|10/16/2022 (race)
|Las Vegas
|No. 45
|Behavioral
|Sections 4.3.A; 4.4.C & E: NASCAR Member
Code of Conduct
|Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next
NASCAR Cup Series Championship event.
|10/16/2022 (race)
|Las Vegas
|No. 18
|Safety
|Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle
Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event.
|Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from the next four events (through The Clash at the L.A. Colisuem, February 5, 2023)
|NASCAR Xfinity Series
|10/15/2022 (post-race inspection)
|Las Vegas
|No. 54
|Safety
|Sections 8.8.10.4a: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chris Gayle) has been fined $5,000.
|10/14/2022 (pre-qualifying inspection)
|Las Vegas
|No. 51
|L1
|Section 14.4.B.E: Body
Note: Flange Fit Composite Body must be used as supplied from the manufacturer without modification.
|Crew chief (Mark Setzer) has been fined $25,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 40 owner points and 40 driver points.
|NASCAR
|10/18/2022
|N/A
|Andrew Abbott
|N/A
|N/A
|Andrew Abbott has been reinstated and he is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.