Goodyear Fast Facts -- Homestead

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 34 – 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Homestead, Fla.

Fast Facts for October 22-23, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race

(9 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5184; Right-side -- D-5190

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,263 mm (89.09 in.); Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 48 psi; Right Rear -- 44 psi

Storyline – High-wear Homestead back in the playoffs: After a two-year absence from the NASCAR Cup playoff schedule, former championship weekend site Homestead-Miami Speedway returns as a late-season race. Homestead is mile-and-a-half speedway with progressive banking that has produced some of the best racing on the Cup circuit over the years. There are two main factors that will come into play this weekend. First, Homestead has an abrasive track surface that wears tires. That means tire management will come into play, with drivers who are easier on their tires early in a run will fall-off less later in the run and be able to pass cars. To go along with that, four-tire pit stops will be the call of the day, meaning pit crews will have a major impact on the race. Second, car set-ups, including air pressure in the rear tires, will be important. Being an intermediate speedway, teams will be trying to get the rear end of the car down as much as the can to create rear downforce. Along with camber and shock settings, observing Goodyear’s minimum recommended pressures will be key to the life of the tires. Low air pressure settings will allow the sidewall of the tires to deflect more, potentially causing damage that will result in air loss later in a run.

“Homestead is a high-wear track, and that wear, along with the resultant tire fall-off, creates a lot of ‘comers’ and ‘goers’ throughout the field over the course of a run,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Another thing to watch for, like at Las Vegas last weekend, is teams’ air, camber and suspension settings. With this Next Gen car, teams have found that getting the rear end of the car down and sealed off helps the diffuser create more rear downforce. We continue to provide teams with test data to help them understand the true risk vs. reward in running lower than recommended air at various set-ups.”

Notes – New tread compounds await Cup teams at Homestead: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Homestead this week . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes in moving to the 18-inch tire, this set-up features compound changes to both sides of the car (more grip) compared to what was run at Homestead last year . . . this left-side tire code is unique to Homestead, but Cup teams have run this right-side code at Pocono, Kansas-2, Texas-2 and Las Vegas-2 this season . . . this tire set-up was confirmed at a NASCAR organizational test at Homestead on September 20-21 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 31 – 200 laps / 300 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 22 – 134 laps / 201 miles

Fast Facts for October 21-22, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event;

Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6106; Right-side -- D-6130

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear – 18 psi;

Right Front -- 45 psi; Right Rear -- 42 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Truck teams on Darlington tire set-up at Homestead: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Homestead this weekend . . . these are two new tire codes compared to what these teams ran at Homestead last year . . . these teams ran this same combination of left- and right-side tires at Darlington this year . . . they have also run these codes at other tracks this season – Bristol-2 (both series), Dover (Xfinity only), Fontana (Xfinity only) and Pocono (both series) on this left-side and the Charlotte oval (both series) on this right-side . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Homestead . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

