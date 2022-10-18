Chris Buescher | Homestead Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Homestead-Miami.

Buescher at Homestead-Miami

Buescher makes his seventh Cup start at Homestead-Miami where he has a 20.8 average finish.

He has a best finish of 16 th (2019) and a 19 th -place run last season.

Buescher carries a 21.3 average finish with his two best qualifying efforts coming in the last two races (13 th and 12 th ).

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at HMS in 2014-15 with a best finish of fifth in the No. 60 machine.

Scott Graves at Homestead-Miami

Graves will call his seventh Cup race from Homestead this weekend where he has a 23.2 average finish and two top-10s.

He led Ryan Newman to a P7 finish last season, one of two seventh-place runs there in the last three years.

Graves has an Xfinity win to his credit at Homestead after he and Daniel Suarez started from the pole and led 133 of 200 laps in 2016 en route to the victory.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Homestead-Miami:

“We had a really good car at Homestead a year ago, picked up a stage win and I think surprised some people. We’ve come a long way since then, so we have high expectations entering the weekend. We have some great data from Brad testing there a few weeks ago, and it’s one of those places that’s really fun to drive if the handling is there.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 15th Sunday at Las Vegas.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 19th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Milwaukee Tool, Rust-Oleum, Brennan Industries, Duracell, OSG USA on Buescher’s No. 17 this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

RFK PR