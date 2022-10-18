Zane Smith Looks to Grab Championship Four Spot in Homestead

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Zane Smith, will look to grab one of the Championship Four spots this weekend at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Saturday.



Saturday afternoon’s race will be Smith’s last change to lock himself into the ‘Round of Four’ before Phoenix’s championship race in two weeks’ time. A task that he does not take lightly.



“Everything we have done this year has led to this moment right here,” Smith stated. “I’ve said it all year, getting locked into the ‘Round of Four’ is a championship of its own. All we can control is our truck and our race. We will do just that to give us the best shot at advancing to the final round."



Saturday also marks the end of the year for Speedco, a premiere partner for Smith that adorned the No. 38 for two of Smith’s three wins in 2022 and an associate with Love’s for his season opening win at Daytona.



“Everyone at Love’s and Speedco have meant so much to me this season,” said Smith. “Without them, a lot of this would not be possible. They’ve been with us for each of our wins starting all the way back in Daytona. I really want to go out on a high note with them this weekend and deliver them that fourth win.”



Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will hit the track at Homestead on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR