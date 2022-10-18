No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. is a former NASCAR Cup Series winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway after leading 78 laps on his way to winning the championship race in 2017. Overall, the 1.5-mile oval has been a great track for Truex. He has finished inside the top three in four of the past five Homestead-Miami races, including a third-place effort last February. LAS VEGAS RECAP: Truex finished seventh in last weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After starting 27th, he quickly worked his way through the field and finished eighth in stage one. Early in stage two, he suffered significant right-front fender damage after a collision on a restart. He recovered to finish eighth again in stage two. Late in the race, he climbed to as high as fourth before ultimately ending the day seventh.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NASCAR Cup Series victories at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In 71 combined starts at the South Florida oval, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 38 top-10s, five pole awards and 1,704 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane in Homestead. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins Sunday, October 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Homestead this weekend?

“I feel pretty good about this weekend. Homestead has been a good track for us, and we were able to do the test a few weeks ago, so we should be good this weekend. I really enjoy the track; it’s got different options as far as where you can run, and the surface is worn out. That seems to be where we have been our best this season, so I’m looking forward to it.”

