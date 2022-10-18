2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance

Chastain, who arrives in Homestead after finishing second at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, is second of the eight drivers now, 18 points above the transfer position. A good run this weekend is vital to his championship chances.

He will have some new as well as familiar help from corporate partners this weekend in his home state.

On Sunday, Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy will carry the logos and colors of the No. 1 selling compact and sub-compact tractor brand in the U.S., Kubota Tractor Corporation, for the first time in 2022.

Chastain was in Grapevine, Texas on Monday to unveil the Homestead paint scheme in front of Kubota dealers and announce that Kubota will become the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing. The company will also serve as a primary sponsor in select 2023 races.

“It was both an honor and a lot of fun to stand before Kubota dealers and employees to tell them they are going to be part of NASCAR Cup Racing,” said Chastain. “They were just as pumped about the news as everyone at Trackhouse Racing is about welcoming Kubota to our partner family. We are joining together at the perfect time as we push for the playoffs.”

Kubota Tractor Corporation is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors up to 200 Gross hp, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, utility vehicles, commercial turf products, hay tools and performance-matched implements. Its sub-compact tractors, zero-turn mowers and utility vehicles proudly carry the Georgia Made certification for manufacturing.

As an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, this partnership with a leading company in the ag industry is a way for Chastain to bring more attention to agriculture and food producers in the U.S. In celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary in the U.S., and the new sponsorship, Chastain joined Kubofta dealers from over 1,100 locations across the country on Monday to make the announcement, and unveil the No. 1 Chevrolet with Kubota branding.

Not only will his car carry Kubota colors, but Onx Homes will partner with Trackhouse Racing and Chastain this weekend in Miami. Onx is a fully integrated, advanced - technology led home builder on a mission to reshape the industry by accelerating a new era of homes and neighborhoods.

Chastain drove the Onx Chevrolet to victory at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas on March 27. His teammate Daniel Suárez took Onx Homes to victory lane at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12. Onx Homes has gone to victory lane with Chastain and Suárez in two of its three races in 2022.

Chastain hopes that trend continues for the No. 1 Sunday in Miami. A victory will assure Chastain and the second year Trackhouse Racing team a spot in the winner-take-all championship race in Phoenix.

"Onx Homes has been Trackhouse Racing's good luck charm in 2022," said Chastain. "This is the most important time of our season. Another trip to victory lane and we are racing for a championship."

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT