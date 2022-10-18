Entrepreneurs’ Organization of South Florida Ready for On-Track Debut

A full weekend of activities are planned this weekend around the NASCAR Camping World Truck and Cup Series events at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for The Entrepreneurs’ Organization of South Florida (EO South Florida) and Front Row Motorsports (FRM). The partnership will be highlighted by eight different companies of EO South Florida joining together to be the primary partner of Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team.



The companies include:



ValidiFI – A leading specialty Consumer Reporting Agency focusing on expanding consumer access to credit and promoting financial inclusion.



Direct Colors – The leader in Decorate Concrete, providing the largest selection of premium concrete colors and project guidance to DIYers and contractors worldwide.



Paw.com – Award winning designer and manufacturer of high-quality, innovative pet lifestyle products.



Team Bennett – Unishippers is a people business, who strives to train and develop our teams to grow from sales representatives to executives.



Gold Aviation Services – With a fleet of next generation aircraft, Gold Aviation provides exclusive business class service for chartered flights, management, maintenance, sales, and acquisition.



Streeme.TV is a streaming television service that offers live and on-demand programming from more than 180 networks. Its wide range of programming from the largest networks to uniquely curated content, has led it to become the fastest growing provider of streaming television to college campuses in the US.



CloudHesive – With a fast-growing team of 140 employees, CloudHesive is an Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting partner that delivers cloud computing services including cloud migrations and management, contact center modernization, end-user computing, DevOps consulting, and cybersecurity services.



GAINSWave® – The leader in sexual wellness, provides you with the high-performance fuel injection you need to cross the finish line.



This first-time collaborative effort will see EO South Florida host more than 60 members and guests throughout the race weekend and enjoy VIP experiences, meeting the FRM drivers and team members, and learning the business of the team.



“What a huge weekend this will be for our organization and EO South Florida,” said Gilliland. “We’ve been working on this weekend, talking about all the partnerships working together, and now it’s finally time to go to the track and show them a great time.”



EO South Florida is one of the largest chapters in the global Entrepreneurs’ Organization that allows forward-thinking entrepreneurs to have peer-to-peer networking. The NASCAR program with FRM allows the Chapter and its’ members to collaborate with the team and Gilliland to learn about the business of motorsports and grow their business with others in the sport while connecting with the millions of NASCAR fans.



"It’s such a unique partnership in motorsports and in all of sports, really,” continued Gilliland about EO South Florida. “NASCAR is a business-driven sport and we’re showcasing eight like-minded companies led by the sharpest entrepreneurs on our car. It’s pretty cool and something that is different and good for our sport.”



Gilliland enters Sunday’s 400-mile race at Homestead with just three races remaining in his rookie campaign. A year filled with highs, lows, and a lot of learning experiences.



“Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series is an experience like no other,” commented Gilliland. “I have learned a ton from this year and have been able to have some good finishes to show for it. I’m looking forward to ending this year on a high note and closing this chapter of my career. It starts this weekend at Homestead with EO South Florida.”



Gilliland and the EO South Florida No. 38 Ford Mustang hit the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.



