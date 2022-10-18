Motorsport Games Returns to Homestead- Miami Speedway with LFM 78

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership at Homestead- Miami Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series driver, B.J. McLeod, will return to the track driving the Frankie Zombie designed No. 78 Frankie Zombie Z222 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 2:30 PM ET.

The custom paint scheme will be showcased and driven by LFM’s Cup Series driver, BJ McLeod. Prior to watching McLeod race in the custom wrapping, fans will be able to download the paint scheme as part of the NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, 2022 Throwback Pack DLC, Season Pass 2 and Season Pass Complete for Xbox, PlayStation and PC through the Steam store. Players who purchased NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, Season Pass 2 or Season Pass Complete have access to the custom-designed scheme.

This weekend, Frankie Zombie will be live painting a car hood with his own unique style and design at the Motorsport Games gaming truck in the Homestead- Miami Speedway Fan Zone. The hood will be raffled off for charity, with the proceeds going to The NASCAR Foundation.

“I’m looking forward to racing with Motorsport Games again this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said driver and co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “It’s been exciting to run the NASCAR Rivals scheme at Daytona and Talladega in honor of the game’s release. This weekend, Frankie Zombie designed a new electric scheme for Miami. I’m excited to break it in at the track.”

“Converting a NASCAR stock car into a piece of art is not something you would typically see nor expect, and as a lifelong fan of racing, I cannot wait to see the design putting in 400 laps of racing,” said Frankie Zombie. “I’m excited to partner with Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports to bring these paint schemes to life for fans and help them gain a new appreciation for art and vice versa. I encourage everyone to come to the live painting events to be a part of some great initiatives for charity.”

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports are eager to get back to racing in this weekend’s special edition scheme at Homestead- Miami Speedway. Cheer on B.J. McLeod in the Motorsport Games No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 2:30 PM ET on NBC. Purchase tickets to the race at www.homesteadmiamispeedway. com/events/2022-nascar- weekend/.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news, please visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Faceboo k and LinkedIn.

LFM