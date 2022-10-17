Elk Grove Village, RFK Announce Unique Partnership for Chicago Street Race

Elk Grove Village, Illinois – a suburb of Chicago – has announced a unique partnership that will see one of the area’s most charming provinces serve as the primary partner for Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at next season’s Chicago Street Course NASCAR race.

On Monday, Keselowski represented RFK Racing at the Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing and Technology Expo to announce the multi-year partnership highlighting the largest contiguous industrial park in the United States. Elk Grove Village was named the 2022 Municipality of the Year and will showcase its business slogan ‘Makers Wanted’ on the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

“Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in North America. We’re surrounded by incredible transportation options and our town works hard to make this a destination for businesses,” Mayor Craig Johnson said. “Partnering with RFK for a marquee race allows us to reach a huge audience with a partner that shares a passion in American business and manufacturing.”

The partnership is a perfect match for Keselowski, who is the owner and founder of Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), a hybrid manufacturing company based in Statesville, North Carolina, specializing in additive metal technologies as well as CNC machining.

“This is a one-of-a-kind partnership and one I am especially thrilled about,” said NASCAR Cup Series Champion Keselowski. “Mayor Johnson and his team and residents of Elk Grove have a clear handle on the manufacturing industry, and have shown through many examples ways in which they give back to the community and surrounding areas. The Chicago race next year will be one of the most anticipated events in our sport’s history, and we’re proud to carry Elk Grove Village with us on board the No. 6 Ford.”

The Chicago Street Course event next season, held July 4 weekend, will be the first of its kind in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS). Downtown Chicago will serve as the host of the temporary street course, a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that will run against the backdrop of landmarks like Grant Park and Lake Michigan.

The start/finish line and pit road will be located along South Columbus Drive directly in front of Buckingham Fountain. The course will also be near the northern edge of Soldier Field, which is the site of the only other Cup Series race to take place in downtown Chicago in 1956.

Elk Grove Village is no stranger to the sports and entertainment space, serving as the title sponsor for the Bahamas Bowl, an NCAA Division I bowl game, in both 2018 and 2019. Elk Grove Village also sponsored USA Track and Field, USA Wrestling and USA Triathlon in the 2020 Summer Games.

For more information on the ‘Makers Wanted’ campaign, visit www.makerswanted.org.

