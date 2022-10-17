Wednesday, Oct 19

Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Oct 17 96
Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

South Point 400
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 9th

 

"Overall, I felt like it was a solid day for our No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet team. We fought being a little bit tight most of the day. Track position was critical and we lost that a couple of times. I was fairly happy with the speed we had. The car was fairly comfortable. We had one run where we got really loose, but other than that, we just fought the front issue. We had good speed, and I think we really have something to build on when we come back to Las Vegas in March. To get another top 10 was really solid, and I’m proud of my teammate, Justin (Haley) as well who was extremely fast."

 

- AJ Allmendinger

 
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 16th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 14th

 

 

"I think we would have been fine with those two tires there in clean air, but as soon as that caution came out, the tires cycled and they just cycled too tight. I got into some dirty air and just fell back after that. I’m really proud of the incredible effort by everyone on this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet team. It’s cool to run up here and start slowly building up these great finishes. We started a little slow, but I feel like the speed is where we want it right now at the end of the season."

 

- Justin Haley

Alsco Uniforms 302
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Alsco Chevrolet

Start: 6th

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 8th

 

 

"It was a bit of a trying day. Our No. 11 Alsco Chevy fought way too loose the majority of the first run, but our long-run speed seemed really really good. We thought by the end of stage two that we were in the ballgame, but we got a penalty on pit road that kind of set us back. We never quite were able to recover. We will take a top 10 and move on."

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

 

Start: 15th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 11th

Finish: 11th

 

"Overall, it was a decent day. We weren’t quite where we wanted to be in our No. 10 Voyager Chevy and we fought loose all day. I think towards the end, we had some good long run speed, so we will keep on moving forward to Homestead next week."

 

 

- Landon Cassill
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 SRS Distribution Chevrolet

Start: 1st

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 10th

Finish: 22nd

 

 

“Everybody's trying hard. We were coming down for the last money pit stop trying to get all we could, but we just made some mistakes and had a couple loose wheels. It happens when you’re trying to get all you can. I’m proud of everybody on this SRS Distribution Chevy team. I thought it might be a struggle, and it was a really big struggle. The guys kept making small adjustments to make the car better, and we thought we were going to make an okay day out of it. It’s frustrating, but we just have to move on."

 

- AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Slim Jim® Spices up the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway 2022 FRM Las Vegas II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland Overcome Handling Adversity in Las Vegas »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.