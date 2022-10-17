Slim Jim® Spices up the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: CAG) iconic brand Slim Jim® returns to the No. 47 Kroger® Camaro of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the NASCAR Cup Series 267-lap event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Stenhouse Jr. and the JTG Daugherty Racing team welcomes back the spicy attitude and flavor of America’s #1 meat stick1.

“The Slim Jim team is fired up for a spicy race day at Homestead,” said Spencer Fivelson, Conagra Brands VP & General Manager, Snacks. “We’re proud to partner with JTG Daugherty Racing and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and look forward to seeing the Long Boi Gang colors fly by on Ricky’s No. 47 car.”

Consumer snacking is on the rise and JTG Daugherty Racing is reminding NASCAR’s 70 million fans that Slim Jim is a great snacking option fit for any lifestyle.

“It’s a fact that we’re always on the go - whether it’s in the NASCAR garage or back at home at Slide Job Ranch - and it’s good to have a CPG brand like Slim Jim that we can easily grab and eat on the go,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Slim Jim is a favorite snack of ours and our hauler driver makes certain the team is stocked up on the racing hauler weekly.”

The JTG Daugherty Racing team travels to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday to park and unload racing equipment from the No. 47 Kroger/Slim Jim Camaro to begin the inspection process. Then on Saturday, NASCAR Cup Series practice begins at 10:05 AM ET with qualifying following. Stenhouse Jr.’s best finish at Homestead is 13th, which occurred last season and he looks to add to his career stats of two wins, 20 top-five and 45 top-10s.

“October is nice time of year to race at Homestead and we’re looking forward to it,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We had a test there recently that went well and our cars have had some good speed lately. We’re ready to get back to Homestead with Slim Jim and Kroger on board our 47.”

Live coverage of the 267-lap event at Homestead-Miami Speedway airs Sunday, October 23rd at 2:30 PM ET on NBC, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) and streams on NBC Sports.

1: Source: IRI, Total US – MULOC $ Sales, L52 WE 9/11/2022

JTG Racing PR