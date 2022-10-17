Wednesday, Oct 19

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Oct 17 84
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Knock Off Top-10 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

“Today was my 333rd NASCAR Cup Series start, so it's really cool to be able to add another top-10 finish to our season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We started the race with a tight-handling Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, but our Chevy got freer as we ran. Justin Alexander and the team did a good job addressing various balance issues throughout the day. We definitely made the right call to take tires at the end of the race. We restarted 16th and ended up finishing 10th. We maybe could have had a sixth or seventh-place finish if we would have had a better restart. The No. 22 car won it, and he took tires, too. He took the top from me on the restart, so we were right there. Overall, another solid day."

 

-Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Team Cap Off Strong Run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway With Sixth-Place Finish

 
 

“We ran well and led a good bit of the race early today in our ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet. The balance of our car went from too loose to too tight during the first two stages. Randall Burnett and the guys kept making adjustments and late in the race we were pretty good. It’s certainly nice to get another top-10 finish. The restarts here are frustrating, but we came away with a good finish. Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of my favorite tracks and I can’t wait to get down there next week.”

 

-Tyler Reddick

