Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Claims Championship 4 Spot with Vegas Win

Joey Logano won his third race of the season with today’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The win secures Logano a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in three weeks.

The win today is the 30th of Logano’s Cup Series career and 28th with Ford.

It also marks Logano’s 11th career playoff race win.

The 28 wins put him 6th on the all-time Ford win list.

Today’s win is Ford’s 719th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition

Of Team Penske’s 88 MENCS wins with Ford, 61 have come since rejoining Ford in 2013.

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang -- FINISHED 1st -- FOR A FIFTH TIME, JOEY LOGANO WILL RACE FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP IN HIS CAREER, BUT HE HAD TO EARN IT TODAY, HAD TO COME WITH THOSE FRESH TIRES. “We're racing for a championship! Let's go! Man, what a great car. Penske cars were all fast. All of them were really fast today. Oh, man, all you want to do is get to the Championship 4 when the season starts and race for a championship, and we've got the team to do it. I don't see why we can't win at this point. Things are looking really good for us, awesome Pennzoil Mustang, this bad boy, and man, just a lot of adversity fought through the last 50 laps or so. I thought we were going to win and then we kind of fell out and then had the tires, and racing Ross was fun. He was doing a good job air-blocking me, and just trying to be patient, and eventually, I was like, I've got to go here. Just great to win out here in Vegas again, and it means so much getting to the championship.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang -- Finished 4th

“We weren’t the greatest at the start of the race and obviously it didn’t really matter there at the end. We put ourselves in position and I wish that when I was running second and Justin (Haley) was in the lead, that run would have gone to the end. I feel like I was probably going to get by him in the next five laps. We had such a big gap compared to everyone else. Nobody else had tires. We were all on equal tires. On that last restart, I just didn’t get the job done. The 31 stalled me out and let Ross (Chastain) put us three wide which put me in a really bad spot into three. When you give up the lead you are kind of just stuck. Who knows? Those guys were coming on tires and I doubt I would have been able to hold them off but I would have felt better about it if I had the opportunity. We kept ourselves in the ballgame and still have a lot of work to do but we still have a chance. We are running the best we have all year long and that is about all you can ask for.”

Ford Performance PR