Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Qualifies 2nd to Pace Ford at Vegas

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

2nd -- Austin Cindric

4th -- Ryan Blaney

5th -- Joey Logano

8th -- Harrison Burton

12th - Chris Buescher

13th - Kevin Harvick

15th -- Michael McDowell

16th -- Chase Briscoe

23rd -- Aric Almirola

24th -- Cole Custer

25th -- Brad Keselowski

26th -- JJ Yeley

34th -- Cody Ware

25th -- Todd Gilliland

36th -- BJ McLeod

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang -- Qualified 2nd

“I feel like I left a little bit on the table, probably in three and four during the run. It was a good lap by Tyler (Reddick). We had great speed in our Autotrader Ford Mustang. It has been since Gateway that all four of our cars made it to the final round, so great job by the team and everybody involved. We have to translate good Saturdays into Sundays. We aren’t in the playoffs anymore but we still want to win races and I think we have a good shot to have a good day tomorrow.”

HOW UNCOMFORTABLE IS THE CAR THROUGH THE BUMPS TO GET THE SPEED YOU NEED? “After I got through one and two I was like, ‘okay, the lap is three-quarters of the way over even though I only finished one corner.’ It is that treacherous over there, especially when you are on low air and trying to max out the car to get the most speed and load as you have had all day. You hit that first bump and you just don't want to overcorrect because that is pretty much a death sentence. I am happy to have a fast car and see what we can do with it tomorrow.”

Ford Performance PR