RCR Event Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Austin Dillion is entering this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track. He earned a best finish of fourth in 2020. In his most recent NASCAR Cup Series appearance at the track in the spring of 2022, Dillon finished 11th.
Former Winner … Dillon is a two-time winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion went to Victory Lane in Xfinity Series competition at the track in March 2015, leading 183 of the scheduled 200 laps. Dillon also has a NASCAR Truck Series win in September 2010.
Career Milestone … Dillon is scheduled to make his 333rd NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 32-year-old Welcome, NC native made his NASCAR Cup Series debut on October 9, 2011, at Kansas Speedway in the No. 98 Chevrolet for Mike Curb Racing.
TRACKER Off Road ... Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service, and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.
Bass Pro Shops ... Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as "one of America's Best Employers." Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.
AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:
What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
"Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been one of my favorite tracks, so I’m looking forward to going there this weekend in the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. Being able to turn through the bumps in Turn 1 is very important. In Turn 3, you can’t miss the entry, the track has gotten a lot of character over the last couple of years, and that is what makes it fun to drive on. You really have to challenge yourself to be disciplined on your marks. We learned a lot at Las Vegas in the Spring with the Next Gen car, so I’m curious to see how much it has changed since then.”