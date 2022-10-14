Front Row Motorsports Statement - Blake Harris

A statement from Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports regarding Blake Harris:

“We wish Blake nothing but the best in the future. He helped our organization become better and we are committed to ensuring that all our teams continue to improve. We have made considerable strides forward on and off the track in recent years and our goal is to continue to increase our performance. We have already begun the process of building for next season in a lot of different areas. This includes finding our next leader of the No. 34 Ford team.”

FRM PR