Nascar Playoffs Round of 8 Begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway This Weekend on NBC

The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend on NBC, featuring the first chance for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. All four remaining Cup Series Playoff races will air on the NBC broadcast network .

“The Mayor” of NASCAR and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Jeff Burton, who is a two-time winner at Las Vegas earning back-to-back victories in 1999 and 2000, previewed the weekend by saying, “Las Vegas is a track that provides a great deal of opportunities for drivers to find a groove that work best. The track will be slick with the hot conditions and that has created great racing with this car. With the Round of 8 starting, I expect the intensity level to ramp up with drivers doing whatever is needed to win.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 gets underway in Las Vegas this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 8

Driver Points Chase Elliott 4046 Joey Logano 4026 Ross Chastain 4021 Christopher Bell 4018 Ryan Blaney 4015 William Byron 4015 Denny Hamlin 4013 Chase Briscoe 4009

NASCAR: CUP SERIES SOUTH POINT 400 & XFINITY SERIES ALSCO UNIFORMS 302

The first opportunity to secure a berth in the Championship 4 will be on the line with a victory for the eight remaining Playoff drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Two Playoff drivers have won before at the Las Vegas track: Joey Logano (2020, 2019) and Denny Hamlin (2021). Last Sunday’s winner Christopher Bell, who also advanced to the Round of 8, earned the pole at Vegas earlier this season.

Coverage of the South Point 400 will be presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will also begin in Las Vegas with the Alsco Uniforms 302 Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Noah Gragson leads the points standings.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races from Las Vegas with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters this weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett on Sunday.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analyst: Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Oct. 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 8:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 15 NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Oct. 16 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

MOTOGP: AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX

With only three races remaining in the 2022 MotoGP season, the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix from Phillip Island is presented this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Only 20 points separate Fabio Quartararo (219 pts), Francesco Bagnaia (217 pts), and Aleix Espargaro (199 pts) in the championship points standings.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS

NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR call-in show, NASCAR America Motormouths, discusses the latest motorsports news and interviews with NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters each Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Episode seven of Race for the Championship premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and will be available to stream on Peacock on Friday. The one-hour unscripted docuseries will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track. Click here for more details on the series and here for the episode seven trailer.

Across ten thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sport’s best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.

