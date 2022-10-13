NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Team Chevy Advance

TUNE IN NBC will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NBC will broadcast the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 15. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. QUOTABLE QUOTES ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1 Some people have said that’s it’s really a surprise to see you in the Playoffs, what do you say to them? "We’ve prepared to do what we’ve done. But until you do it in the Cup Series, I couldn’t legitimately tell you that we were going to lead all of the laps we have led, have the finishes we have, win the races, etc. That’s wild. Until you do it, I don’t know how anyone could say it’s going to happen. We’ve done a lot of things we set out to do." Could you imagine five years ago going on to the Round of 8? "I couldn't have imagined five months ago. Go back three or four years ago and I got my opportunity with CGR and I am forever grateful. Here we are still rolling on in the Playoffs with Trackhouse Racing and the No. 1 team." You sound very optimistic about intermediate tracks coming up? "Yeah, I'm full on focusing on Las Vegas, not looking back at the ROVAL. Our intermediate program is strong. I have full confidence going into these two weeks at intermediate tracks. Our cars are strong." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway? "Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been one of my favorite tracks, so I’m looking forward to going there this weekend in the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. Being able to turn through the bumps in Turn 1 is very important. In Turn 3, you can’t miss the entry, the track has gotten a lot of character over the last couple of years, and that is what makes it fun to drive on. You really have to challenge yourself to be disciplined on your marks. We learned a lot at Las Vegas in the Spring with the Next Gen car, so I’m curious to see how much it has changed since then.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on the mission for the rest of the season: "I’m definitely bummed (to not be in Round of 8 for the driver championship), but we’re still in it for the owner's championship. I feel Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) and Homestead (Miami-Speedway) are really good tracks for me and this No. 5 HendrickCars.com team. We’re going to work hard these next three races to hopefully contend for the owner’s title in Phoenix." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on the team's goals now: "Our focus right now is certainly to maximize every week. Disappointed to be out of the driver championship hunt but our objective is always to maximize points and go for race wins. Having the opportunity still to compete for the owner’s championship is a big deal for us. So, a lot of motivation to go to try and get our car in the Championship 4 for the owner standings in Phoenix and still be able to compete for a championship. I think the team deserves it. Our company deserves it and would certainly love to give that to Mr. H. It would be really cool to have our car win the owner’s championship for him and one of our two cars still eligible for the drivers’ championship to go win that as well. That’s the goal and we’ll keep pushing." CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on the team’s key ingredient for success in the playoffs: "Our key ingredient is just our team. I feel like I have a great team around me. I’ve always felt that way and they make me look a lot better than I am very, very, very often. I’m super appreciative of them, the way that they go about their business, the way they let me go about my business and let me be me. We just focus on the things that we can excel at and the things that make us good. That’s the best way for us to be successful, to focus on ourselves and not get consumed by the rest of it." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on heading back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: "This week our goal is to just kick off this round with a strong finish. If we do that, it will be an improvement on the opening races of the first two rounds. That’s what’s plagued us so far in these playoffs. The first time we went to Vegas, we tried something that we felt was good but as the year has gone on, we’ve realized it was in the wrong direction. We’re going back with what we feel is a stronger car and we’ve learned a lot as the season has progressed. I’m confident that we can go there and achieve what we need to." WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Byron on his journey to make the Round of 8: "Everyone has their own path. My path was really accelerated in each series. When I got to Cup, it was a tremendous learning curve. I think once you get to the Cup Series it’s just a steep learning curve that nothing can prepare you for. Especially now, the car has made the series ultra-competitive. We’re the best of the best and it’s going to take everything you have to make it to the Championship 4. Making the Round of 8 was our goal at the start of the season, and anything short of that would have seemed like failure. We’re now focused on what we need to do to fight for a championship in Phoenix. It’s one race at a time." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on his thoughts for this weekend at Las Vegas: "This is another track that we’ve already raced at this year with the Next Gen car but so much has changed that there’s not much we can use from that race to prepare for this weekend. It will not only be hotter this time, but we’re also running a different tire than we did in the spring. It’s the same tire we ran at Texas (Motor Speedway) and Kansas (Speedway). It’s a bit softer, which means it will wear out more than before especially on a slick track. We’ve learned a lot about the car since the spring, especially at the most recent mile-and-a-half mile tracks which gives us some confidence for this weekend." TY DILLON, NO. 42 LUCKY 29 VODKA CAMARO ZL1 "I really like the racing Las Vegas Motor Speedway provides. The place is fast, but it allows us drivers to search around for grip as the run progresses. I feel like the track suits my driving style, and we've been lucky to have found some success there throughout the years. In the spring, we had a decently fast No. 42 Camaro, but our intermediate program has improved a lot since then, so I'm excited to see what we can make of our return this weekend." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 “Las Vegas is a track that was pretty good to us earlier this year as far as our speed. I thought we had probably a top three car but had some issues throughout the day that kept us further back in the field. We drove through the field a couple of times and ended up towards the front at the end. I made a mistake and got myself in the wall and got us a DNF at the end of the day. That was early in the season, and I think we’ve gotten our cars even better since then and I’ve learned a lot since then as a driver with this car and what it wants. I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas and see if we have similar speed and can have another solid run.” GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY / KOKER’S GARAGE CAMARO ZL1 Ives on returning to Las Vegas: "It’s a weird feeling going to Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) this weekend given that we won with Alex (Bowman) in the spring. We can build off of the notes we have from the spring and successes at Kansas (Speedway). Noah (Gragson) has done a great job filling in for Alex and we will still have a shot on repeating our success this Sunday. Like we have done all year, we have to focus being clean on pit road, maximizing all of our opportunities, and not taking ourselves out of the race. When we do that, I don’t think there is a team on pit road that can beat us." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 KID ROCK’S HONKY TONK CAMARO ZL1 What are your goals for the final four races of 2022? "We want to win races. Pretty simple. That’s what we do. Anything less than winning all four races means there is room for improvement." How would you assess your year? “It’s been good. Last weekend really hurt but when you look at the big picture we have a lot to be proud of at Trackhouse Racing and on the No. 99 team. Certainly we have to continue to work and continue to get better.” How is Justin Marks' management style different from others you have raced with in NASCAR? “For me, he’s a race car driver; he’s an owner and he’s a very, very smart businessman. I think that the combination of those things makes him very successful at what he’s doing at Trackhouse Racing. Also, he thinks a lot outside of the box. He’s not concerned or scared of going right when everyone else is going left, so I really like that about him. He’s doing a great job with Trackhouse. He’s not just building a powerhouse in Trackhouse, but he’s building a brand. That’s exactly what he told me when Trackhouse was only on a piece of paper. It’s very nice to be involved with people that are putting their thoughts and ideas into reality.” Can you win one for Kid Rock? "Can you imagine the party if we win this race? I'm going to have to tell Kid Rock that we have to make it to Miami this next week so we can't party too much. That would be so much fun if we could win in Vegas with Kid Rock."