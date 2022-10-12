Wednesday, Oct 12

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Oct 12 4
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top fives, 11 top-10 finishes and has led 57 laps
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top-10 finish and led one lap 
  • In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, two top fives, six top-10 finishes, and has led 29 laps across 14 starts
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made three starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NCS
  • He has earned three top five, four top 10s, 11 top-15 finishes and has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

 

"I’m really looking forward to racing at another mile and-a-half this weekend. I think we found some good stuff on the simulator this week for Las Vegas that I think will be positive. We are also riding a wave of momentum, so hopefully we can continue that."

 

- Justin Haley on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 302

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship
  • Kaulig Racing has earned five wins, 21 top five and 45 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 423 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 340 laps            
  • Hemric: 66 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made eight starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS and has earned one top-10 finish
  • Cassill has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

“With the improvements Kaulig Racing has been making on our intermediate track program, I’m really looking forward to racing at Las Vegas this weekend. This team has really been making some gains at every style of track we go to, so hopefully we can improve on our top-10 finish from the spring."

 

- Landon Cassill on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Alsco Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has made eight starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway 
  • He has earned four top fives, five top-10 finishes and has led 75 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • Hemric has earned two top fives, 10 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“Las Vegas was one of our best tracks this season. Everyone at Kaulig Racing has been working hard on our intermediate track program, and that’s shown. We’ve still got some unfinished business to do to finish out this season, so I’m looking forward to heading back out west to Las Vegas."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 SRS Distribution Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has earned one win and three top-10 finishes at Las Vegas in the NXS
  • He has led 96 laps at Las Vegas
  • Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 340 laps, recorded five wins, 15 top five and 25 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

"It would be great to lock ourselves in to the championship race this weekend. We need to have a really good three races coming up these next couple of weeks. Vegas is a track I really enjoy, and it’s one of our better mile and-a-half tracks. It would take some pressure off us if we could win this weekend. More than anything, we need to focus on running in the top five these next few races."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Las Vegas Race Advance NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Las Vegas Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.