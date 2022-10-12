FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: South Point 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 16 / 2:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Charlotte Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished 13th in last Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. The finish was good enough to clinch Hamlin’s spot in the Round of 8.

Las Vegas Notes: Hamlin is the defending winner of this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last September, the FedEx Racing team started sixth and led a race-high 137 laps on the way to winning stage two and the race. It was Hamlin’s lone victory at the 1.5-mile track. Three of Hamlin’s five top-five finishes at Las Vegas have come in the past four trips to the Nevada tri-oval. Earlier this season at Las Vegas, the No. 11 team led 31 laps and was running solidly inside the top five before a mechanical issue ended their day early.

Round of 12 Rundown: Hamlin advances to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs after finishing 10th at Texas Motor Speedway, fifth at Talladega Superspeedway, and 13th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This marks the fourth consecutive season that the Chris Gabehart-led FedEx team will advance to NASCAR’s semi-final round.

Playoff Performance: Hamlin leads all playoff drivers with five top-10s and a 6.8-average finish through the first six playoff races. The FedEx Racing team ranks second in points scored (216).

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Races: 21

Wins: 1

Poles: 0

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 10

Laps Led: 354

Avg. Start: 14.4

Avg. Finish: 13.2

Hamlin Conversation – Las Vegas

How do you feel about the tracks coming up in the next round of the Playoffs?

“I feel great about all of them. All of them are just perfect for what our strengths are. I’m excited. We have been very strong on the intermediates all year and we tested Homestead a few weeks ago. We had a good test at Martinsville and even though we finished bad there in the spring, I feel good about what we have learned since then. We’re going to have to qualify well there, and track position is going to be huge. It’s time to go to work, but yeah, we’re really excited about our prospects in this next round.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at Las Vegas Motor Speedway : For this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hamlin’s No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry TRD will feature D80 on the b-post to recognize District 80 in New England for driving exceptional print growth throughout Q1. This marks the second time that District 80 has been showcased on the FedEx Camry this season.

JGR PR