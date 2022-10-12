Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-Opteon Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 20 Rheem-Opteon Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL NCS AT VEGAS : Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) this weekend. Bell earned his first NCS pole starting position earlier this season at LVMS and rebounded from a spin mid-race to earn a top-10 finish.

BELL HISTORY AT LVMS: Bell has had four successful NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 1.5-mile oval with three top-five finishes and one pole position. Bell also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at Vegas, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

RHEEM GUESTS AT VEGAS: Rheem will be hosting over 200 total guests this weekend at LVMS. There will be guests on-site from Opteon, PlastiExports, HD Supply, RSD Supply, Rheem Canada, Rheem Water Heating Division West and Mountain Region plumbing contractors, Rheem National Retail group and Baker Distributors.

ROVAL RECAP: Bell took home the win and clinched his spot in the NASCAR Playoff's Round of 8 with his victory on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bell qualified eighth and ran inside the top 10 most of the race. Crew chief Adam Stevens brought him down pit road under caution late in the race for four fresh tires. Bell was able to capitalize on the fresh tires late in the race, taking over the lead for the final two laps of the race to win his second race of the 2022 NCS season.

JGR AT VEGAS: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four NCS victories at LVMS. In 92 combined starts, the organization has tallied 24 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s and 1,005 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four NCS victories at LVMS. In 92 combined starts, the organization has tallied 24 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s and 1,005 laps led. RACE INFO: The South Point 400 at LVMS begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Vegas is one of my favorite tracks and Joe Gibbs Racing has been strong on the 1.5-mile tracks. Vegas is one I’ve had circled for awhile and one we can contend for a win, or at least escape there with a good amount of points.”

